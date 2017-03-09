March 09, 2017

Multiple Iranian missile tests and separate incidents with US and Iranian ships

Iran test-fired Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missiles about 155 miles away, destroying a targeted floating barge in one case. Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile in February, in apparent violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution; the incident led to U.S. economic sanctions against 13 people and 12 businesses in Iran.

The sanctions came with a warning from President Donald Trump.

"Iran is playing with fire -- they don't appreciate how 'kind' President [Barack] Obama was to them. Not me!" he said.

On Thursday an Iranian frigate came within 150 yards of the Invincible.

On Saturday, A U.S. Navy surveillance ship was harassed by an Iranian fast attack craft while entering the Persian Gulf.

USNS Invincible (T-AGM-24) was transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the early morning on March 4 with three other coalition ships when the ships were approached by several Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy fast attack craft, the official told USNI News.

One of the IRGCN craft maneuvered 600 yards in front of the 2,300-ton Invincible and "went dead in the water," the official said.







