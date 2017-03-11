Nextbigfuture has over 100 million cumulative pageviews

Coverage of Disruptive Science and Technology
March 11, 2017
Nextbigfuture has surpassed 100 million cumulative pageviews.
Thanks to the support of Nextbigfuture readers.
Nextbigfuture on facebook has over 13000 likes
Nextbigfuture on google plus over 7000 followers
Nextbigfuture on twitter has over 5000 followers
brian wang
