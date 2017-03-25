March 25, 2017

Russia designing submarine that will use composite materials for the hull and other parts and fire hypersonic Zircon missiles

Russia will start building multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines of the fifth generation in 2020. Companies of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are ready to start the work in 2020, when 885 Yasen project is completed. The Russian Husky submarine will be the follow up to the Yasen submarine.

The new submarines will be smaller and cheaper than their Soviet-designed predecessors. Indeed, there are indications that Moscow will be extensively leveraging automation technologies developed for the Project 705 Lira-class attack submarine—better known in the West as the Alfa-class—for the new boats.

Russian analysts estimate that the next-generation submarines will displace no more than about 6,000-tons. Which means that another Soviet innovation might make a comeback—liquid metal cooled reactors.

Russia will also incorporate composite structures in its next-generation follow-on to the Project 855M Yasen-class in the 2020s. The next-generation Russian nuclear submarines may use composite structures in an attempt to drastically reduce their acoustical signatures.

The new composite materials are still in testing, but Russia will test its first composite propeller design in 2018. “This is one of our institute’s most promising projects,” Polovinkin said. “This trend reduces vibration in the blades and increases the efficiency of the screw. These various effects will help improve the ship’s acoustic signature.”

For the time being, engineers are designing the look of future submarines. The performance of the subs remains a secret. According to developers, performance characteristics will depend on requirements from the navy.

It is worthy of note that Project 885 Yasen stipulates for the construction of seven multi-purpose nuclear submarines. The main submarine of the project - Severodvinsk - has already been passed into service.

Earlier, Pravda.Ru reported that Russia was planning to launch Zircon hypersonic missiles in the spring of 2017 from a sea-based carrier. The launches are said to be conducted for the implementation of the concept of global non-nuclear deterrence. Zircon hypersonic missiles will be installed on board Yasen-M submarines, Husky submarines, as well as a number of surface ships.







