300mm rockets with a firing range of 70 and 90 km and various warheads have been developed for the Smerch MLRS.
March 02, 2017
Russia has drone delivered by rocket launcher for surveillance of targets up to 60 miles away
Russia has a drone that is launched via Russia's Smerch multiple launch rocket system. It would enable on demand target surveillance at an altitude of 500 meters during 20 minutes. It can scan an 25 square kilometers area.
300mm rockets with a firing range of 70 and 90 km and various warheads have been developed for the Smerch MLRS.
300mm rockets with a firing range of 70 and 90 km and various warheads have been developed for the Smerch MLRS.