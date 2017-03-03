Star Trek Axanar update and Chasing the Infinite Sky Trek fan film

He thinks it will be two 15 minute episodes in the documentary format. The second one focusing on the battle itself and perhaps the end of the first one.
There will be long effect highlight reels in the DVD and Blue ray.
They may release the full story in graphic novel format.
He praised the effects work in the Chasing the infinite Sky - Star Trek fan film.
Chasing the infinite Sky is a fan made conceptual SHORT piece simply to express love for the franchise.
This quick story takes place in an alternate timeline and is meant to highlight Star Fleet's passion for space exploration. Captain Benjamin Storm and crew have been given a remarkable assignment: to take the Albatross on its first long distance interstellar road trip. Utilizing it's newly refitted experimental quantum leap warp drive, this mission will push the ship along the edge and beyond the outskirts of the universe.