April 04, 2017

500 job openings at Spacex and 2000 jobs at the Tesla Gigafactory

, , , ,
Spacex has around 500 job openings on its careers site.

Panasonic plans to hire 2,000 people this year to make batteries for the Tesla Model 3 at the Gigafactory located east of Sparks.

They're looking to fill positions as material handler, production operator, maintenance technician and shift lead.






Author: on

Форма для связи

Name

Email *

Message *