April 04, 2017
500 job openings at Spacex and 2000 jobs at the Tesla Gigafactory
Spacex has around 500 job openings on its careers site.
Panasonic plans to hire 2,000 people this year to make batteries for the Tesla Model 3 at the Gigafactory located east of Sparks.
They're looking to fill positions as material handler, production operator, maintenance technician and shift lead.
Author:
brian wang
on
4/04/2017
