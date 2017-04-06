Bigelow Space stations

This is a sad, pathetic and overpriced plan.
Bigelow expandable stations would be bigger, better and cheaper - especially if launched on a Spacex Falcon Heavy
The Spacex Heavy should have its first launch later this year. Spacex will be able to make larger farings.
The Spacex Heavy can launch 65 tons into low earth orbit.
The published prices for Falcon Heavy launches have moved some from year to year, with announced prices for the various versions of Falcon Heavy priced at $77–135M in 2013, $85M for up to 6,400 kilograms (14,100 lb) to GTO in 2014, and $90M for up to 8,000 kilograms (18,000 lb) to GTO in 2016 (with no published price for heavier GTO or any LEO payload).