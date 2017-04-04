Boom in consumer robots with premium featured robots at less than half the price

iRobot used to be the only home robot vacuum option.
There is now the mi vacuum robot from Xiaomi (a major China smartphone company).
The Xiaomi Mi bot can be found online for only $279 which is comparable to the iRobot 980 ($800) and the Neato botvac D8500 ($600).
Online reviews are favorable to the Mi robot which can be controlled from s smartphone app.
Vacuum and floor cleaning robots will continue to make up the lion’s share of units at work in households. Sales will rise from 3.6 million units (2015) to around 30 million units within the 2016-2019 forecast period. Vacuum and floor cleaning robots account for 96 percent of domestic robot sales. Ro
In 2015, the total number of toy robots, remote-controlled multi-media robots and personal edutainment robots amounted to 1.7 million units. The IFR forecasts that this market will grow to 11 million units between 2016 and 2019. Toy and hobby robots account for 70 percent of the market share in the entertainment segment.