President Trump says US will "solve" the nuclear threat from North Korea with or without China help

"If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you," he said in an interview with UK newspaper the Financial Times.
Pressed on whether he thought he could succeed alone, he replied: "Totally."
"China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don't it won't be good for anyone," Mr Trump told the FT.
Asked if he meant "one-on-one" unilateral action, Mr Trump said: "I don't have to say any more."
He did not give any further details on what action he would take.
Ahead of the first meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korea fired a ballistic missile off the coast of the Korean Peninsula, US and South Korean officials said.
The missile -- which fell into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, on Wednesday morning -- is one of several the country has test-fired in recent months.
Due to the growing obsolescence of North Korea’s conventional military capabilities, North Korea has pivoted towards a national security strategy based on asymmetric capabilities and weapons of mass destruction. As such, it has invested heavily in the development of increasingly longer range ballistic missiles, and the miniaturization of its nascent nuclear weapons stockpile. North Korea is reliant on these capabilities to hold U.S., allied forces, and civilian areas at risk. North Korea’s short- and medium-range systems include a host of artillery and short-range rockets, including its legacy Scud missiles, No-Dong systems, and a newer mobile solid-fueled SS-21 variant called the KN-02.
North Korea has had about 20 missiles tests each year for the past three years. Only a small fraction of the tests are nuclear missile tests.