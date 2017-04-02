Progress to megacity integration

Transportation, education, medical, economic, ecological services are moving towards integration in the cities which make up the 130 million person Jing-jin-ji megacity area.
General manufacturing enterprises are being shifted out of Beijing to the other areas. Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have gradually formed three complementary advantages, integration and are promoting the integration of industrial structure. Beijing Ji Caofeidian collaborative development demonstration area, Tianjin Binhai - Zhongguancun Science Park, Tianjin and Kyrgyzstan are advancing research and development cooperation.
In 2016, Beijing enterprises investments in Tianjin increased by 26% and Hebei investment increased by 100%. There are thousands of intercity projects and hundreds of billions of dollars of investment.
Jing-Jin-Ji is not the only super urban region in China. In Pearl River Delta Region another mega-city measuring some 180,000 square kilometres (70,000 square miles) is forming. With an estimated population of 64 million people, the southern China's financial and manufacturing hub stretches from Guangzhou to Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.
Shanghai is at the core of the larger Yangtze River Delta, home to nearly 160 million residents crowded into an area the size of Oregon. The Yangtze Delta includes the provinces of Zhejiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu and stretches from Ningbo, through Hangzhou, Shanghai, Suzhou, Changzhou, and Zhenjiang to Nanjing.
China is merging the cities in the area into a unified megaregion using high speed rail and other infrastructure.
There are about 170 million people in the area now but should have about 260 million in ten to fifteen years as the full integration is achieved.