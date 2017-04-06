World Second richest man investing one billion per year in his reusable rocket company

Jeff Bezos wants to see the space industry expand to the scale of today's internet industry, creating a "completely new world."
Bezos founded Blue Origin, a reusable rocket company to achieve his childhood dreams of space colonization. One of the company's rockets, New Glenn, will cost at least $2.5 billion to develop.
The Blue Origin is where Bezos sells about $1 billion a year of Amazon stock and uses it to invest in Blue Origin.
Amazon stock went up and increased Jeff Bezos' wealth by $13 billion so far this year. If Amazon stock goes up another 10% or so then Bezos will become the World's richest man.