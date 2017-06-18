Actor who played Vir Cotto on Babylon 5 has died

Stephen Furst has died at the age of 63. He was famous for his role in the movie Animal House and the TV series Babylon 5.
Babylon 5 was a ground breaking science fiction show which had great writing and successfully used long story arcs.
Babylon 5 is also unfortunately famous for having a high number of deaths among its actors and staff.
Jerry Doyle died at the age of 60 recently
He played Garibaldi who was chief of security.
Babylon 5 was a TV show in the mid 1990s
It was one of my personal favorite shows of all time.
There was a 20th anniversary memorial video that listed those who were involved with the TV show Babylon 5 (1994-1998) who have passed away. The list of 16 actors and five who were involved behind the camera.
Johnny Seka (1934-2006)
Lois Nettleton (1929-2008)
Greg McKinney (1957-1998)
Roy Brocksmith (1945-2001)
Jeff Corey (1914-2002)
Silvana Gallardo (1953-2012)
Robin Sachs (1951-2013)
Tim Choate (1944-2004)
Turhan Bey (1922-2012)
Paul Winfield (1939-2004)
Malachi Throne (1928-2013)
Majel Barrett-Roddenberry (1932-2008)
Jeff Conaway (1950-2011)
Michael O’Hare (1952-2012)
Richard Biggs (1960-2004)
Andrew “Andreas” Katsulas (1946-2006)
Howard Block (1946-1994)
John McPherson (1941-2007)
John Stears (1934-1999)
Richard Compton (1938-2007)
Peter Ledger (1945-1994)
