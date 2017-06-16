Air Force shows ULA launch prices are over four times more than Spacex
brian wang |
June 16, 2017 |
Air Force 2018 budget shows United Launch Alliance launch the “unit cost” of a single rocket launch in fiscal year 2020 is $422 million, and $424 million for a year later while Spacex cost $83 to 97 million each.
SpaceX sells basic commercial launches of its Falcon 9 rocket for about $65 million. But, for military launches, there are additional range costs and service contracts that add tens of millions of dollars to the total price.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – OCTOBER 07: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket attached to the cargo-only capsule called Dragon lifts off from the launch pad on October 7, 2012 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is bringing cargo to the International Space Station that consists of clothing, equipment and science experiments. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
