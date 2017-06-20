Boeing has pledged to make hypersonic passengers planes a reality – and says they could be operating within a decade.
‘I think in the next decade or two you’re going to see them become a reality,’ Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told CNBC at the Paris Air Show.
However, he admitted the firm still has to prove there are enough people who could afford tickets to make it worthwhile.
Boeing believes hypersonic jets – flying at up to 3,800 mph – could serve a small but important market of travelers willing to pay a premium to reach far-flung destinations in a fraction of the time it usually takes; for example, a commercial flight from New York to Shanghai that currently takes ~15 hours could be cut to two hours.