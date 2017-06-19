Car with 20+ USB outlets and multiple device charging

I was traveling in Japan and a taxi that I used had 20+ USB outlets, mobile wifi and multiple device charging.
He upgraded the wire from the battery that can handle all the devices. He had two wires from the battery. The regular wire to the charger was not good enough If you figure that each gadget draws perhaps 2A, and you plan to add 20 outlets, then a 40A fuse should be enough to handle them (and their spiking current demands when you first plug them in or turn them on), and you should have wire that can handle all this.
Here is the picture which shows about 14 Cigarette chargers and nearly 30 USB ports
