China developing new strategic nuclear bomber

The Pentagon has their annual report to Congress on the China’s military. The 2017 report is 106 pages long.
The Federation of American Scientists have summarized the report.
The most sensational nuclear news in the report is the conclusion that China is developing a new strategic nuclear bomber to replace the aging (but upgraded) H-6.
If China creates a nuclear strategic bomber sometime in the mid-2020s then it would change China’s nuclear posture into a formal Triad of air-, land- and sea-based nuclear capabilities, similar to U.S. and Russian strategic arsenals.
China has an aircraft carrier pier at Hainan Island.