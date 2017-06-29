Elon Musk tunnel to LAX would reduce travel time from an hour to five minutes

Elon Musk and his Boring company have begun digging a tunnel from his Spacex facility in Westwood to Los Angeles Airport.
The tunnel will have sleds installed which will move cars at 125 miles per hour.
The tunnel and sled system will take what is now a one hour trip from Westwood to LAX from one hour in traffic to five minutes.
No longer waiting for Godot. It has begun boring and just completed the first segment of tunnel in LA.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2017
A snail can currently travel 14 times faster than a tunnel boring machine and a preliminary goal will be for the Boring Company tunneling machine to catch up to the snail.
Here are renderings of the planned tunnels and high speed sled system.