India has world’s cheapest solar at 65 cents per watt

GTM Research has found that India’s system competitive bidding, has produced record low solar pricing. India has utility PV system pricing of 65 cents per watt. This is 11 cents per watt cheaper than in China.
Solar energy cost in the USA and Germany are nearly double the price of solar in India.
The project is for the global price of solar power installations to continue to fall at about 4.4% per year. However, policy changes in regions or countries like the USA could increase prices where the policy has an impact.