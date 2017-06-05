Intel Core I9-7980XE is the first consumer desktop CPU with teraFLOP performance

Intel has introduced its new Core X high-performance desktop chips, led by the Core i9-7980XE, its first 18-core processor. It is the first consumer desktop CPU with teraflop performance.
Compared with Intel’s four-core, seventh-generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors for mainstream users, the Core X-series is aimed at gamers who want to live-stream, and users running applications such as VR video editing, 3D modeling, and special-effects creation.
The top end of the series is for anyone who feels the need for extreme performance on the desktop and is willing to pay for it.
The Core X-series is spearheaded by the $1,999 Core i9 Extreme Edition processor, the i9-7980XE, which Intel boasts is the first consumer desktop CPU with teraflop performance and 18 cores.