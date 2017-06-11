Lockheed will build and fly SR-72 mach 6 prototype in the early 2020s

Lockheed Martin reports they plan to fly a flight research vehicle (FRV) of the mach 6 hypersonic SR-72 in the early 2020s. They have plans to build an FRV the size of an F-22 that can be flown either manually or remotely.
If the demo successful then it seems likely a full-sized SR-72 (as big as the SR-71) could be operational before 2030.