Microsoft and Kaspersky comment on newest ransomeware attack

Microsoft has commented on the newest ransomeware attack. The attack is effecting airlines, banks, and utilities across Europe.
“Our initial analysis found that the ransomware uses multiple techniques to spread, including one which was addressed by a security update previously provided for all platforms from Windows XP to Windows 10 (MS17-010),” a spokesperson said in a statement. “As ransomware also typically spreads via email, customers should exercise caution when opening unknown files. We are continuing to investigate and will take appropriate action to protect customers
Kapersky indicated that is it a new strain of ransomeware virus
The latest from @kaspersky researchers on #Petya: it’s actually #NotPetya pic.twitter.com/uTVBUul8Yt
— Kaspersky Lab (@kaspersky) June 27, 2017