Spacex relaunches Dragon capsule and successfully lands rocket stage

Spacex unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off carrying a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery nearly three years ago. The refurbished Dragon capsule is the first returning craft since NASA’s now-retired shuttles.
The first-stage booster flown Saturday afternoon was brand new, and as is now the custom, returned to Cape Canaveral following liftoff for a successful vertical touchdown.
The plan is to launch the booster again, instead of junking it in the ocean as so many other rocket makers do. Just two months ago, SpaceX launched its first recycled booster on a satellite mission. Another flight featuring a reused booster is coming up later this month.
#ICYMI, more than 6,000 pounds of science & supplies left planet Earth at 5:07pm ET to head to @Space_Station: https://t.co/BPi0Ncqp6t pic.twitter.com/INokzT25Zk
— NASA (@NASA) June 3, 2017
It's starting to feel kinda normal to reuse rockets. Good. That's how it is for cars & airplanes and how it should be for rockets.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2017
Capture confirmed! Dragon now attached to the @Space_Station robotic arm. pic.twitter.com/uJj3rJt5Io
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 5, 2017
With #Dragon cargo vehicle in grasp of the robotic arm, crew will maneuver it for installation. For updates, visit: https://t.co/m0lzYzBUvb pic.twitter.com/HKQIY8IKOP
— NASA (@NASA) June 5, 2017