Spacex successfully launches and lands rocket again

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully made its second trip to space June 23. It launched to Bularia’s first communications satellite. The BulgariaSat-1 launch marks the Falcon 9’s second flight this year, and may kick off a double-header with a Sunday SpaceX launch as well.
SpaceX has successfully landed one of these rocket stages 12 times out of 17 tries. It is the seventh time Spacex has landed at sea on the droneship.
Rocket is extra toasty and hit the deck hard (used almost all of the emergency crush core), but otherwise good
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2017