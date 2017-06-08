US Army will use Israeli Trophy anti missile system

The US Army has selected the Israeli Trophy APS anti-missile system for the M1 Tank and other military vehicles.
The Trophy system, designed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is the only APS in testing that has seen combat and actually defeated advanced anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) threats.
The Army is also evaluating the Israeli-made Iron Fist APS and the U.S.-made Iron Curtain.
“We intend to field those to first responding units, and we will eventually field them throughout the force for the entire total Army — Guard, Reserve and active,” Milley said.
Trophy intercepts and destroys incoming missiles and rockets with a shotgun-like blast. Trophy is the product of a ten-year collaborative development project between the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aircraft Industries’ Elta Group. Its principal purpose is to supplement the armor of light and heavy armored fighting vehicles.
Called Active Protection Systems, or APS, the technology uses sensors and radar, computer processing, fire control technology and interceptors to find, target and knock down or intercept incoming enemy fire such as RPGs and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, or ATGMs.
The sensors detect the incoming threat and a computer controlled shotgun blasts the missile.