US plan for energy dominance includes reviving nuclear energy

The United States announced six goals to achieve global energy dominance.
1. Revive and expand nuclear energy sector
2. Address barriers to financing of overseas coal energy plants
3. Build an oil pipeline to Mexico
4. Sell more American natural gas to South Korea
5. Approve two long-term applications to export additional natural gas from the Lake Charles LNG terminal in Louisiana
6. Release new offshore oil and gas leasing program.
The US will perform a complete review of US nuclear energy policy to help find new ways to revitalize nuclear energy.
Nuclear Energy Institute president and CEO Maria Korsnick said the US nuclear industry welcomed a comprehensive study of the issues it faces. “If the president wishes for our nation to achieve nuclear energy dominance both at home and abroad, he’ll do it by preserving the existing nuclear fleet, paving the way for the deployment of advanced nuclear designs and stimulating exports abroad. We look forward to working with the administration on these incredible opportunities,” she said after attending the event.
Earlier in the week Energy Secretary Perry reaffirmed the administration’s support for nuclear energy, particularly advanced reactors and small modular reactors.
The United States has been a net energy importer since 1953, but thanks to innovation and technological advancement, we are on the brink of changing this. By 2018 the United States is expected to be a net exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The US export LNG to international trading partners in Europe and Asia. This includes China, where bilateral energy trade was an important element of President Trump and President Xi Jinping’s 100-Day Action Plan. We hope to build on that dialogue with other allies around the world who are seeking to buy American LNG.