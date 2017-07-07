Red.com who makes high resolution cameras used by photographic professionals and movies is making a $1200 holographic smartphone that will need no special glasses.
It will be the world’s first holographic media machine and it will fit in your pocket.
* view all 2D content at normal full resolution
* view RED holographic hydrogen 4-View content
* view stereo 3D content
* view 2D/3D VR (virtual reality), AR (Augmented Reality) and MR (multi dimensional)
It also has multidimensional audio.
The new holographic phone will also integrate with all of RED’s high end video and still cameras.
It will ship in the first quarter of 2018.