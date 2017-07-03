3D Printing of Metal that is 1000 times faster and 100 times lower cost

A new 3D printer creates metal parts at commercial production speeds. Their SPEE3D printer has the potential to turn 3D metal printing, which currently is just making prototypes of parts, into a tool for manufacturing actual parts for use. It is up to 1000 times quicker than conventional 3D metal printers.
The entrepreneurs behind an exciting new 3D metal printer are all about speed. Speed is what gives their product a unique edge, and it’s essential if they are to get their new technology to markets before competitors.
CEO Byron Kennedy and chief technology officer, Steve Camilleri, established their SPEE3D start-up in 2014 to get their very fast 3D metal printer into the marketplace.
Australian Government Commercialization Adviser Doug Adamson says SPEE3D’s innovative technology has the capacity to disrupt the casting marketplace.
“SPEE3D is making great progress towards having its first commercial printer on the market,” Adamson says.
The Gunner Government has partnered with Charles Darwin University to announce a A$400,000 grant for the purchase of the LightSPEE3D Printer from Darwin start-up company SPEE3D that will be the centerpiece of a new industrial research hub to be based at the university.
It’s anticipated the technology will be used to produce car parts but could also be used by mining companies in remote parts of the Territory. It would improve supply chains and lower operating costs.
The printer could create a car part that would have taken more than 100 hours in 20 minutes and at a cost of $30, compared to $3000.
“It’s very high speed and it’s very low cost,” he said. “This solves some of the conventional problems that exist with 3D printing.
The company has developed a prototype of its 3D metal printer and plans to have a commercial product ready for sale by the end of 2016.
Large manufacturers and research institutions are showing interest. SPEE3D was selected as one of 15 start-ups world-wide to pitch new technologies to the German manufacturer, Bosch, in 2015 and went on to win the Bosch Venture Award for the best start-up company.
Investors in Australia, the United States, Europe and Singapore have also spotted the company’s potential and SPEE3D plans an investment round in late 2016 to continue its product development.