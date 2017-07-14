Within six months the US military will start using commercial AI algorithms to sort through its masses of intelligence data on the Islamic State.
“We will put an algorithm into a combat zone before the end of this calendar year, and the only way to do that is with commercial partners,” said Col. Drew Cukor.
Existing commercial AI technology will be integrated onto existing government systems.
“We’re not talking about three million lines of code,” Cukor said. “We’re talking about 75 lines of code… placed inside of a larger software (architecture)” that already exists for intelligence-gathering.
The AI will help sort through tons of sensor and imaging data.