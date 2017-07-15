Disney Star Wars land could have soft opening for Christmas 2018

STAR WARS-THEMED LAND MODEL AT D23 EXPOÊÑÊThe epic, fully detailed model of theÊStar Wars-themed lands under development at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. and DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and ResortsÕ ‘A Galaxy of Stories’ pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the AnaheimÊConvention Center.ÊThe stunning exhibition gives D23 Expo guestsÊan up-close look at whatÕs to come on this never-before seen planet.Ê(Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)
STAR WARS-THEMED LAND MODEL AT D23 EXPO — The epic, fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed lands under development at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ ‘A Galaxy of Stories’ pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The stunning exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what’s to come on this never-before seen planet. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)