Earth’s mantle and Moon’s mantle both contain a lot of water

brian wang | July 25, 2017 |

Two separate scientific studies determined that the Earth mantle contains a lot of water in the form of water bearing rock and the moon’s mantle and volcanic rock deposits on the moon contain a lot of water in water bearing rock.

Previously the moon’s interior was believed to not hold any water and previously the Earth’s mantle was believed to hold a lot less water in water bearing rock.

The moon’s water deposits will have a large impact on future human colonization of the moon and for providing water converted into fuel for space missions all over the solar system.

