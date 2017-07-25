Elon Musk and Spacex new plan is to have much larger Mars landing craft

Elon Musk has said that he has changed his plans for Mars landing craft and Mars colonization. He will not use a dragon capsule for Mars.
It is believed that the design for the Interplanetary Transport System revealed in 2016 has been changed.
The new Mars launch system will likely be 9 meters in diameter instead of 12 meters. This will allow it to be built in the current Spacex factories. This will likely mean 21 raptor engines and not 42 engines like in the 2016 design.
The 2016 ITS had a very large crew section. It is not clear how the crew section will change and how the Mars landing portion will change.
Plan is to do powered landings on Mars for sure, but with a vastly bigger ship
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2017