Elon Musk and Zuckerberg argue over Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk says Mark Zuckerberg’s understanding of Artificial Intelligence is limited.
Elon Musk has warned that there needed to be regulation on AI development before it’s too late. “I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react, because it seems so ethereal,” he said, adding that the technology represents a “fundamental risk to the existence of civilization.”
Zuckerberg thinks you can build things and the world gets better, and with AI especially, Zuckerberg is really optimistic. He think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios are really negative and in some ways pretty irresponsible.
He goes on to predict that in the next five to 10 years AI will deliver “so many improvements in the quality of our lives,” and cites health care and self-driving cars as two major examples. “People who are arguing for slowing down the process of building AI, I find that really questionable,” Zuckerberg concludes. “If you’re arguing against AI you’re arguing against safer cars that aren’t going to have accidents.”
I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017
Tim's piece on AI is excellent, but we actually face a double exponential rate of improvement. AI hardware & software are both exponential. https://t.co/hSfNU8zxDu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017