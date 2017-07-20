Home
Elon Musk verbally approved to build New York to DC Hyperloop

brian wang | July 20, 2017 |

Elon Musk has just received verbal government approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins.

This would be 29 minutes from New York city center to Washington DC city center. Boring Comapny would put up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city.

Elon Musk says traffic jams will be eliminated with multi-level tunnel networks for cars and for Hyperloops.

A snail can currently travel 14 times faster than a tunnel boring machine and a preliminary goal will be for the Boring Company tunneling machine to catch up to the snail.

