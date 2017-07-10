Even if you are fat, stay active, avoid poverty and proactive on medical treatment

Traci Mann, a social and health psychologist at the University of Minnesota, says it is possible to be fat and fit. Obesity is correlated with three different things are known to be deadly and shorten lifespan:
1. being sedentary
2. having a lower income
3. not getting enough medical care
Being inactive is defined as having fewer than 30 minutes of physical activity a week.
One clear bit of advice is that regardless of your success or lack of success dieting at least
1. Try to stay active and mobile
2. Avoid being poor and especially avoid being fat and poor
3. Be especially vigilant and proactive in regards to medical care
There is a new, currently unpublished study, which examined medical records of 3.5 million people in the UK and found that those who were obese but “metabolically healthy” still had more risk of developing heart disease, strokes and heart failure than people of a normal weight.