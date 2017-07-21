Google Algorithm speeds up internet by up to 14%

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) now features a cutting-edge new congestion control algorithm, TCP BBR, which achieves higher bandwidths and lower latencies for internet traffic. This is the same BBR that powers TCP traffic from google.com and that improved YouTube network throughput by 4 percent on average globally — and by more than 14 percent in some countries.
“BBR allows the 500,000 WordPress sites on our digital experience platform to load at lightning speed. According to Google’s tests, BBR’s throughput can reach as much as 2,700x higher than today’s best loss-based congestion control; queueing delays can be 25x lower. Network innovations like BBR are just one of the many reasons we partner with GCP.” — Jason Cohen, Founder and CTO, WP Engine.
Here is a 30 page document on the details of the BBR congestion control algorithm.
In 2015, Google had a compression algorithm improvement for the Chrome browser which improved speed by up to 26%.