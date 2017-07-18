Google Glass Enterprise Edition for Augmented assistance

Google Glass has been optimized for industrial, healthcare and other workplaces where workers need help with complex tasks.
Complex assembly, done faster
AGCO manufactures complex agricultural machines at low volume with the goal of helping make today’s farms more productive and more profitable. All AGCO solutions are custom, which can require over 1,000 precise steps to build correctly. Quality is key.
Glass really gives their operators the ability to do their jobs faster, smarter, and safer.
Rewiring productivity
GE partnered with Upskill to implement the Skylight platform with Glass in warehouses and manufacturing facilities globally. At Renewable Energy in Pensacola, Florida, wiring technicians experienced a 34 percent increase in productivity and meaningful quality improvements while assembling wind turbines using Skylight with Glass.
Workers at each station on an assembly line— wear eyewear that doesn’t look much different from the safety frames required by OSHA—begin their tasks by saying, “OK, Glass, Proceed.” When they go home, they leave their glasses behind.
A recent Forrester Research report predicts that by 2025, nearly 14.4 million US workers will wear smart glasses.
Being present with patients
Patients should receive their doctors’ undivided attention during office visits. By using Glass and a solution built by Augmedix, Sutter Health liberates doctors from the hours of documenting and charting health histories and medical conditions so they can spend more time doing the work they love – taking care of patients.
In the past, almost a third of my day was spent with my computer; now I spend maybe just two or three minutes per patient using it.
* Stay hands-on – Glass intuitively fits into your workflow and helps you remain engaged and focused on high value work by removing distractions. A quick ‘OK Glass’ can activate the right application for you at any time.
* Work smarter – Access training videos, images annotated with instructions, or quality assurance checklists that help you get the job done, safely, quickly and to a higher standard. And Glass stays out of your way when you don’t need it.
* Instant expertise – Glass can connect you with coworkers in an instant, bringing expertise to right where you are. Invite others to ‘see what you see’ through a live video stream so you can collaborate and troubleshoot in real-time.