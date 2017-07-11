Home
Harvard projects 7.7% annual GDP growth from now to 2025 for India

brian wang | July 11, 2017 |

The Center for International Development at Harvard University (CID) has GDP growth projections from now to 2025.

Canada and Japan have surprisingly high average GDP growth from 2017 to 2025. If China were to maintain 1.54% more growth than the USA then China would gain about 16% from now to 2025 in overall economy. India would be falling short of the double digit economic growth they are targeting and which China had at the same point of development.

India     7.72% avg GDP growth to 2025
Indonesia 5.82% avg GDP growth to 2025 
China     4.41% avg GDP growth to 2025
Canada    3.89% avg GDP growth to 2025
USA       2.87% avg GDP growth to 2025
Japan     2.08% avg GDP growth to 2025

rank	value	name	iso	year
1	7.73	Uganda	UGA	2015
2	7.72	India	IND	2015
3	6.98	Egypt, Arab Rep.	EGY	2015
4	6.66	Tanzania	TZA	2015
5	6.49	Senegal	SEN	2015
6	6.07	Madagascar	MDG	2015
7	6.01	Malawi	MWI	2015
8	5.98	Kenya	KEN	2015
9	5.97	Pakistan	PAK	2015
10	5.82	Indonesia	IDN	2015
11	5.77	Kyrgyz Republic	KGZ	2015
12	5.75	Mali	MLI	2015
13	5.64	Turkey	TUR	2015
14	5.43	Philippines	PHL	2015
15	5.37	Guatemala	GTM	2015
16	5.32	Mozambique	MOZ	2015
17	5.3	Vietnam	VNM	2015
18	5.14	Angola	AGO	2015
19	4.89	Tunisia	TUN	2015
20	4.82	Malaysia	MYS	2015
21	4.81	Cote d'Ivoire	CIV	2015
22	4.79	Ethiopia	ETH	2015
23	4.75	South Africa	ZAF	2015
24	4.73	Zimbabwe	ZWE	2015
25	4.72	Zambia	ZMB	2015
26	4.61	Mexico	MEX	2015
27	4.57	Cameroon	CMR	2015
28	4.52	Jordan	JOR	2015
29	4.41	China	CHN	2015

