Harvard projects 7.7% annual GDP growth from now to 2025 for India

The Center for International Development at Harvard University (CID) has GDP growth projections from now to 2025.
Canada and Japan have surprisingly high average GDP growth from 2017 to 2025. If China were to maintain 1.54% more growth than the USA then China would gain about 16% from now to 2025 in overall economy. India would be falling short of the double digit economic growth they are targeting and which China had at the same point of development.
India 7.72% avg GDP growth to 2025 Indonesia 5.82% avg GDP growth to 2025 China 4.41% avg GDP growth to 2025 Canada 3.89% avg GDP growth to 2025 USA 2.87% avg GDP growth to 2025 Japan 2.08% avg GDP growth to 2025
rank value name iso year 1 7.73 Uganda UGA 2015 2 7.72 India IND 2015 3 6.98 Egypt, Arab Rep. EGY 2015 4 6.66 Tanzania TZA 2015 5 6.49 Senegal SEN 2015 6 6.07 Madagascar MDG 2015 7 6.01 Malawi MWI 2015 8 5.98 Kenya KEN 2015 9 5.97 Pakistan PAK 2015 10 5.82 Indonesia IDN 2015 11 5.77 Kyrgyz Republic KGZ 2015 12 5.75 Mali MLI 2015 13 5.64 Turkey TUR 2015 14 5.43 Philippines PHL 2015 15 5.37 Guatemala GTM 2015 16 5.32 Mozambique MOZ 2015 17 5.3 Vietnam VNM 2015 18 5.14 Angola AGO 2015 19 4.89 Tunisia TUN 2015 20 4.82 Malaysia MYS 2015 21 4.81 Cote d'Ivoire CIV 2015 22 4.79 Ethiopia ETH 2015 23 4.75 South Africa ZAF 2015 24 4.73 Zimbabwe ZWE 2015 25 4.72 Zambia ZMB 2015 26 4.61 Mexico MEX 2015 27 4.57 Cameroon CMR 2015 28 4.52 Jordan JOR 2015 29 4.41 China CHN 2015