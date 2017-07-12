Hyperloop One successful full scale hyperloop test

Hyperloop One completed the world’s first successful Hyperloop full systems test.
They completed systems test at their DevLoop site in the desert north of Las Vegas. They installed almost 1,000 feet of the linear motor in a 1,640-foot-long tube capable of reducing the air pressure down to the equivalent of 200,000 feet above sea level. Top speed was around 250 mph. They also unveiled XP-1, the pod they’ll be using for those full systems tests over the next several months at DevLoop. XP-1 is comprised of a carbon fiber and aluminum aeroshell atop our levitating chassis, which is the business end of the vehicle, where all the performance comes from: suspension, lift, guidance and propulsion.
We're proud to announce the completion of the world’s first successful Hyperloop full systems test. #Hyperloop https://t.co/Wr5Xk9ENdt
— HyperloopOne (@HyperloopOne) July 12, 2017