NASA Technologist proposes Acceleration Mechanics for New Propellant-less Space Drives

Glen Robertson has over 30 years of advanced propulsion research experience and development for the NASA – Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL as an Aerospace Technologist. He helped establish the Advanced Propulsion Research Center and conducted/supported many advanced propulsion projects over his NASA career. He holds 10 patents and has published over 20 papers on propulsion and power generation and currently supports the SLS program and plans to retire by end of 2018.
Acceleration Mechanics for New Propellant-less Space Drives
It has been shown that the mechanism of acceleration is hidden within known physics, much like a Chameleon can hide in plain sight. This is shown through the use of the thin-shell mechanism under Chameleon Cosmology and modified into an acceleration model called Chameleon Acceleration. The thin-shell mechanism is related to the density environment about an object and is presented as a thin-shell thickness that exist about all objects.
By applying entanglement to the thin-shell mechanism, one can allow the thin-shell to be the observer between an object’s density and its surrounding environment density in order to conserve both entanglement and energy between the two densities. Whereby, changes to these densities invoke changes to the thin-shell thickness about an object, which when non-uniform across the object, accelerates the object in order to conserve energy and momentum between the thin-shell and the two densities. It is noted that the fabric of space-time can be viewed as a time-wise compilation of thin-shells and that the geometry of the thin-shell change under acceleration is like the geometry of a warp bubble.