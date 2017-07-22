Navy increasing Railgun power and rep rate

The US Navy work will focus over the next year on increasing railgun power with which projectiles are fired to the target of 32 megajoules and increasing the firing rate to 10 shots per minute, or one every six seconds. said Dr. Tom Beutner, head of Naval Air Warfare and Weapons for ONR.
At 32 megajoules, the railgun will have a range of about 110 nautical miles.
Engineers will bring a new composite launcher designed to support the increased power and rep rate to where railgun prototypes are already being fired using a demonstration barrel.
SOURCE – Defense Tech