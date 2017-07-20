New York to DC tunnel would be 226 miles and three times longer than longest tunnel

If Elon Musk’s Boring company makes a New York City to Washington DC hyperloop tunnel, then it would be 226 miles long. This would be nearly three times longer than the current longest tunnel.
Elon Musk tweeted out that he has been given verbal approval by someone in the US government to build a New York to DC hyperloop tunnel.
Here is the wikipedia list of longest tunnels.
The Gotthard Base Tunnel (GBT) is a railway tunnel in the heart of the Swiss Alps expected to open in 2016. With a route length of 57 km (35.4 mi) and the tunnel system totals 151.84 km (94.3 mi) of tunnels, shafts and passages. It is the world’s longest rail tunnel, surpassing the Seikan Tunnel in Japan.