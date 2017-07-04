North Korea tested an ICBM

The US believes North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, two U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News — a significant step forward in Pyongyang’s weapons program.
The ICBM, which is believed to be “two-stage,” officials said, would have a range of at least 3,500 miles, and thus be capable of reaching Alaska. Other sources indicate the missile range is 7,000 km (4200 miles). The 4200 mile range missile would cover the entire Asian continent and can reach any target from Hawaii to Australia, India and Scandinavia.
The North Korean regime earlier Tuesday claimed it successfully fired a long-range missile into the Sea of Japan, declaring itself a “proud nuclear state.
The Hwasong-14 hit its target precisely after flying for 39 minutes, state television said.