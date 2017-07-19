Russia transitioning to building 12 PAK FA stealth fighters per year starting in 2019

The first stage of test flights for the Russian PAK FA Stealth fighter(Perspective Airborne Complex of Front-line Aviation), or T-50, is planned to be over in December 2017, commander-in-chief of the Russian aerospace forces, Viktor Bondarev, said. On Tuesday.
The prototypes currently under evaluation are fitted with a modified engine from the Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets. It is a derivative of the Saturn AL-41F1S engine, called AL-41F1, which has also been installed on the upgraded Sukhoi Su-35S Flanker-E.
The first T-50 (PAK FA) prototype fitted with the new engine was expected to perform its debut flight in the last quarter of 2017. However, the new engine— the next-generation Saturn izdeliye 30 — will purportedly not be ready until 2020.
Series production of the stealth fighter jet might start in 2018-2019. There is to be a new 2018-2025 procurement plan. Previously Russia talked about getting 60-140 of the PAK FA fighters.
Sputnik news mentioned that 12 PAK FA fighters could be delivered in 2019.
Currently, nine T-50 (PAK FA) prototypes are conducting flight trials and are undergoing technical testing with two additional aircraft to be handed over to the Russian Air Force for trials by the end of the year.
The PAK-FA/T-50 fighter jet will be armed with
* beyond visual range air-to-air missiles
* BrahMos-A supersonic cruise missiles
* extended range Kh-35UE tactical cruise missiles
Russia has also announced that it will build a new fifth-generation fighter interceptor, dubbed PAK DP, with research and development work on the new aircraft expected to kick off in 2019.
MiG Corporation is working to develop a replacement for the MiG-31 fighter-interceptor which will be called the PAK DP. MIG is actively working on creating a multipurpose military drone.