Spacex could launch third rocket in 9 days

brian wang | July 2, 2017 |

SpaceX is looking to extend its soaring flight rate with a third Falcon rocket launch in nine days, as the company works off a backlog of missions that piled up after an accident 10 months ago.

The company’s 39th Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared for liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:36 p.m. EDT Sunday (July 2).

The launch of Intelsat 35e to geostationary orbit some 22,300 miles up means the booster will not have enough fuel to make a return landing.

Spacex is on pace to launch more than 20 Falcon rockets this year, including the debut flight of its Falcon Heavy mega booster, which will use three Falcon 9 rockets as its first stage.

SpaceX is targeting launch of Intelsat 35e from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 58-minute launch window opens on Sunday, July 2, at 7:36 p.m. EDT, or 23:36 UTC. The satellite will be deployed approximately 32 minutes after launch.

A backup launch window opens on Monday, July 3, at 7:37 p.m. EDT, or 23:37 UTC. SpaceX will not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch due to mission requirements.

The Spacex launch webcast will start in five hours.

