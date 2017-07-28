Spacex schedules risky Falcon Heavy rocket test for November

Elon Musk tweeted out a new Spacex Falcon Heavy launch date. It is now planned for November, 2017.
Elon Musk has said that combining three Falcon 9 cores will triple the amount of vibrations and acoustics the rocket will experience during launch. Spacex had to restructure the center core to handle the new loads. SpaceX has only been able to test the three boosters separately up until now. But all three rockets — adding up to 27 engines — will need need to ignite simultaneously for the Falcon Heavy to fly. This has never tried before and Spacex does not know what to expect.
Falcon Heavy maiden launch this November https://t.co/D4Dxq9d6hc
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2017