Stabilized Drone with machine gun and grenade launcher

Duke Robotics makes the TIKAD drone, which is a drone modified to carry a machine gun, a grenade launcher, and variety of other weapons to fight tomorrow’s urban warfare battles. They are selling the drone to the the US and Israeli military.
It is a fully robotic weaponry system to an airborne platform. TIKAD, which is a proprietary development of Duke, uses the delivery of a unique suppression firing and stabilization solution. The TIKAD allows us to utilize completely new capabilities against terrorist groups and reduce the number of deployed ground troops, and therefore, the number of casualties. Instead of sending our troops to investigate a potentially dangerous location, the TIKAD can be deployed while the troops control it remotely.
Through a system of flexibly connected plates, the TIKAD distributes the backward momentum from recoil in a way that keeps the vehicle stationary in the air. A ten-pound robot gimbal allows six degrees of movement freedom and the ability to rapidly re-target the weapon and camera.