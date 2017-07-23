Stargate Origins a prequel webseries

Stargate Origins will focus on Catherine Langford, the scientist whose lifelong obsession with alien hieroglyphs unearthed on her father’s archaeological expedition led to the events that kick off the 1994 film Stargate. Langford then recurred as a character throughout the long-running TV series Stargate SG-1, which aired on the Sci-Fi network (before it was renamed Syfy) from 1997 through 2007. Now she gets her own 10-episode prequel web series exploring her life, her adventures, and maybe even her grand romance.
A new digital streaming service, Stargate Command, that will host the new show.