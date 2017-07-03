Home
Telsa Model 3 production starting July and ramping to 20000 per month in December

brian wang | July 3, 2017 |

Tesla Motors Model 3 mass-market electric car will begin production on Friday after passing regulatory production requirements. The first car will roll off the assembly line two weeks ahead of schedule. Tesla has scheduled a “handover party” for the first 30 customers for July 28.

Planned Model 3 Production by Month in 2017

July     30
August  100
Sept   1500
Oct    5000 est
Nov   11000 est
Dec   20000

