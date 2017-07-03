Tesla Motors Model 3 mass-market electric car will begin production on Friday after passing regulatory production requirements. The first car will roll off the assembly line two weeks ahead of schedule. Tesla has scheduled a “handover party” for the first 30 customers for July 28.
Planned Model 3 Production by Month in 2017
July 30 August 100 Sept 1500 Oct 5000 est Nov 11000 est Dec 20000
Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017
Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017