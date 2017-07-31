US all liquids oil production pushing past 15 million barrels per day in 2018

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in their May 11, 2017 Monthly Oil Market Report projected an increase in U.S. shale oil production for 2017 to 14.45 million barrels per day, ramping to 14.96 million barrels in 4Q17. OPEC projects US all liquids oil production to increase to 15.2 million barrels per day in 2018.
The US EIA projects an increase in US crude oil production to over 10 million barrels per day in 2018.
This would put the United States about 12-18 month behind a 2013 Harvard projection of US shale oil having US all liquids oil production reaching 16 million barrels per day in 2017.