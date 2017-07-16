The US House of representatives passed H.R. 2810, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2018 with a vote of 344-81 (so a lot of democratic support).
* troops got their biggest pay raise in eight years
* $18.5 billion above the President’s FY 2018 Budget request for base national defense spending, as well as an additional $10 billion in Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) funding.
* they would build on the current two a year production rate of Virginia class submarines and help the Navy to go even higher in the next block contract by authorizing up to 13 attack submarines between 2019 and 2023.
* More submarines and more F35s than the original Trump request
The bill provides support to old space technology providers and hinders new companies like Spacex.